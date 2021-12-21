Wintry Mix, Snow Possible During Active Weather Pattern Through Christmas

The arrival of winter, which came late Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, will be followed by several separate rounds of precipitation leading into Christmas Day, with the potential for chances for sleet and snow in areas farthest north and inland.

The first chance for a wintry mix will come late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, Dec. 22 in the areas marked in the image above.

Most of the region, where the temperature will stay above the freezing mark, will see rain, which will taper off shortly after daybreak Wednesday. Clouds will gradually clear during the day and the high temperature will climb to the low 40s.

After a sunny and cold day on Thursday, Dec. 23 with a high temperature in the mid 30s and wind-chill values between 15 and 25 degrees will come the next round of precipitation.

Light precipitation combined with potential freezing surface temperatures may result in a period of light freezing rain in areas mainly north of I-84 in New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts overnight through around daybreak on Christmas Eve morning Friday, Dec. 24.

It will be partly sunny during the day Friday with a high temperature near 40 before the entire region has the potential of seeing a wintry mix and snowfall from a quick-moving storm.

The time frame for that round of precipitation is from around 8 p.m. Christmas Eve through mid-morning on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25. Slippery travel is expected at times in much of the region, but at this point, accumulating snowfall appears unlikely, except in areas farther north.

The high temperature on Christmas Day will be around 40 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

The active stretch will wrap up with yet another round of precipitation Christmas night into Sunday, Dec. 26.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

