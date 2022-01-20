Wintry Mix Causing Slick Travel, School Closures, Delays; Likely Path Of New Storm Predicted

A storm system bringing a mix of sleet and snow to the region is causing slick travel conditions and closures and delayed starts at many school districts.

The quick-moving system started out as rain overnight Thursday morning, Jan. 20 before changing to sleet and snow just before daybreak as the temperature fell to around the freezing mark, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday.

Generally, up to 2 inches of accumulation is expected by midday, with some areas, including central Long Island, expected to see around 3 inches.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high around 32 degrees, with the temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Friday, Jan. 21 will be mostly sunny and cold, with a high in the low 20s and wind-chill values in the single digits, ahead of a significant storm Friday into Saturday, Jan. 22 that is now projected to track well south and east of this region.

Some areas in Delaware and Virginia are expected to see 6 to 12 inches of accumulation. For projections, click on the second image above.

Saturday, Jan. 22 will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 20s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

