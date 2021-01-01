Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Winter Weather Advisory: New Year Starts With Storm Bringing Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Winter Weather Advisories (areas shaded in purple) are in effect for most of the Northeast. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

It won't take long for the first storm system of the new year to sweep through the region.

New Year's Day, Friday, Jan. 1 will start out with plenty of sunshine on a day in which the high temperature will be in the upper 30s, with wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

Clouds will rapidly increase in the afternoon as the system arrives around nightfall Friday, bringing a wintry mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

New York City, the surrounding immediate northern suburbs, and Long Island will see mainly rain with some sleet at times.

Areas north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut will see several hours of freezing rain Friday evening that will coat roadways with slick travel expected.

Winter Weather Advisories (areas shaded in purple in the first image above) are in effect for most of the Northeast from 6 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2.

Precipitation will change to all rain throughout the region overnight as the temperature rises into the mid to upper 30s.

The system will wind down by around 7 a.m. Saturday and temperatures will climb, with the high temperature reaching around 50 degrees, as clouds give way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Clouds will thicken overnight into Sunday, Jan. 3 as a separate storm approaches on a cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

There will be a new round of precipitation overnight into Monday, Jan. 4, with rain in and around New York City and Long Island where the overnight low temperature will be in the mid 30s.

Farther now, there will be a mix of rain, sleet, and light snow with about a half-inch to an inch possible north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut.

There is uncertainty surrounding the exact timing, along with the strength and track of the second storm system of 2021.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

