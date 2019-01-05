Winter Weather Advisory Issued: Plan On Slippery Road Conditions During Morning Commute

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the area as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will cause travel difficulties overnight into Tuesday morning.

The advisory is in effect for 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8 in areas north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway. (Areas in purple in the image above.)

Plan on slippery road conditions overnight and early tomorrow morning and use caution while driving, the National Weather Service says.

The storm system is now expected to arrive after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 8 and could cause slippery travel through Tuesday morning.

The snow chance starts at midnight Tuesday. Snow, freezing rain and sleet are likely between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a mix of rain and snow after 4 a.m. and continuing through noontime.

Because precipitation will be mixed, total accumulation should be no more than a half-inch to an inch.

As the temperature rises to a high in the mid-40s Tuesday, any remaining precipitation after noontime will be rain.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the low-40s with a chance of snow showers north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway and rain showers farther south.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

