Winter Storm Will Bring Snow, Sleet, Rain To Area

The emergence of El Niño has resulted in a mild winter so far, bringing wetter conditions across the southern United States, and warmer, drier conditions to the north.

El Niño is a large-scale ocean-atmosphere climate interaction linked to a periodic warming in sea surface temperatures across the central and east-central Equatorial Pacific.

But even with the El Niño effect, it's still January and after a rainy Saturday and sunny Sunday, a storm system will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the area on Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Mixed precipitation will arrive sometime after 8 p.m. Monday.

Areas north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway will see snow and sleet through around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Throughout the area, the temperature will slowly rise above the freezing mark overnight. The wintry mix will change to rain after midnight in southern parts of the region. The changeover will take longer for the rest of the area, until about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

There will then be a chance of showers for the entire region till noon Tuesday, which will be a mostly cloudy day with a high in the upper-40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low-40s.

