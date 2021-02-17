Winter Storm Watch Issued For Region: Here's Latest On What's Coming

After a one-day reprieve from the barrage of wintry weather on Wednesday, Feb. 17, a new storm taking aim on the region has the potential to dump a significant amount of snowfall.

The time frame for the new storm is Thursday morning, Feb. 18 into Friday, morning Feb. 19, with the potential for moderate to heavy snowfall and a brief wintry mix, the National Weather Service said.

A look at the coverage area for a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday is shown in the first image above.

The heaviest snow in the Northeast is expected from northern and central Pennsylvania through upstate New York and central and northern New England, according to AccuWeather.

The first snowfall projections released by AccuWeather show the potential for 6 to 12 inches of snowfall for areas north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

New York City, Long Island, southern Westchester, and coastal Connecticut could see 3 or more inches of snowfall.

For the snowfall projection map of the entire region, click on the second image above.

Wednesday will be sunny and cold Wednesday with a high temperature in the low to mid 30s, and wind-chill values between 10 and 20 degrees.

Clouds will thicken overnight Wednesday ahead of the storm system, which is now on track to arrive shortly before nightfall on Thursday and continue through the evening before the snow is expected to mix with sleet and freezing rain overnight into early Friday morning, Feb. 19.

Snowfall projections could increase or decrease as there remains uncertainty surrounding the track, duration, and strength of the system.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

