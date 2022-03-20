Will There Be More Snow Even Though Spring Has Sprung? Forecasters Say It's Possible

Spring has sprung, but we could see still some snowfall in the coming weeks, forecasters say.

In fact, snowfall is possible for about two-thirds of the US during that, according to AccuWeather.com. Those areas, including this region, are shown in blue in the image above.

Spring officially arrives at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday, March 20. The high temperature will be around 60 degrees Sunday as clouds increase during the day, according to the National Weather Service. There will be a slight chance of a shower in the evening.

Monday, March 21 will be sunny with a high temperature in the upper 50s.

There will be a mix of sun of clouds on Tuesday, Mach 22 with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

A stretch of unsettled weather arrives early Wednesday afternoon, March 23 and there will be rain and showers at times through Friday, March 25, with the chance for snow in some areas farthest north and inland, especially overnight.

But that won't be the only chance for some white stuff before the spring season gains traction.

"A few more storms will track from the Northwest to the southern Rockies then cutting across the Plains and the Ohio Valley through early April," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said.

As far as snowfall amounts this past winter, New York City saw 17.9 inches (below the average of 29.8 inches) and Boston 54 inches, ahead of the average of 44.6, according to AccuWeather.com.

