Weather

Wild Week Starts With Warming Trend, Could End With Snow

Joe Lombardi
A look at the stormy weather pattern on Tuesday, March 3 and Wednesday, March 4. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
An Alberta Clipper system at the end of the week could bring some snow to parts of the region. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Get set for a roller-coaster week weather-wise, with something of just about everything in the forecast, including the possibility of some snow for the weekend.

First off, a warming trend will start on Monday, March 2. The high temperature will be in the mid 50s with a mix of clouds and sun.

Clouds will thicken in the evening as a storm system nears that will bring overnight showers. (See first image above.)

Tuesday, March 3 will be mostly cloudy and mild with the high temperature again in the mid 50s. Showers will return in the mid-afternoon and continue at times through around midnight.

Skies will begin to clear before daybreak on Wednesday, March 4, leading to a mostly sunny day with the high temperature in the low 50s.

After a sunny day on Thursday, March 5, a new storm system will sweep through on Friday, March 6.

Friday's high temperature will be in the mid 40s with a chance of rain starting in the afternoon and continuing through the evening.

An Alberta Clipper system on Saturday, March 7 could bring some snow to parts of the region. (See second image above.)

It's too early to predict possible accumulations as there is uncertainty surrounding the strength and track of the system.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

