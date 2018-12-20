Contact Us
White Christmas? There's Now A Chance Of Snow: Here's When, How Much We Could Get

Joe Lombardi
A look at the weather pattern Sunday, Dec. 23 into Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24.
A look at the weather pattern Sunday, Dec. 23 into Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

It's beginning to look like we could have a White Christmas.

There's now at least a chance for it.

After earlier forecasts predicted clear skies through Tuesday, Dec. 25, the latest models released Saturday morning show there's now a chance for snow Sunday night into Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24.

Saturday, Dec. 22 has started out mainly cloudy, but there will be gradual clearing with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon and a high in the mid-40s. It will be windy with gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday, Dec. 23 will be much colder with partly sunny skies and a high in the mid-30s, but the wind-chill factor making it feel like it's between 20 and 30 degrees.

The snow chance starts around 9 p.m. Sunday. The chance of snow is now about 50 percent, with the potential for a coating to 2 inches of accumulation and slippery travel. (See image above.) The overnight low temperature will be around 30 degrees.

The snow chance continues until around noon on Monday, Dec. 24 before the temperature climbs into the upper-30s under cloudy skies.

Christmas Eve will be partly cloudy with a low in the mid- to upper-20s.

Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

