Wet & Windy: Rainy Stretch Will Include Scattered Thunderstorms, Strong Wind Gusts

A slow-moving low-pressure system will result in an unsettled weather pattern the next couple of days with rain along with scattered thunderstorms packed with strong wind gusts.

Morning showers will be followed by periods of rain at times throughout the day on Sunday, April 26, which will be a raw day with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

Scattered thunderstorms will arrive after noontime.

Wind will be out of the east between 10 to 18 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Periods of rain and drizzle will continue Sunday night into Monday, April 27, which will be another cloudy and raw day, with a high temperature only around 50.

Rain will taper off later Monday morning, with showers possible at times during the afternoon and evening before skies clear overnight, leading to a partly sunny day on Tuesday, April 28 with a high temperature climbing to around 60 degrees.

Close to 2 inches of rainfall is possible from Sunday into Monday night.

