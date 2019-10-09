Wet, Windy: Here's How Long A Stretch Of Rainy Weather Will Last

Bet on wet.

Get set for a stretch of rainy and windy days as an ocean storm south of Cape Cod becomes more organized.

Here's a day-by-day look at what to expect:

Wednesday, Oct. 9: It will be mostly cloudy and windy with rain at times and a high temperature around 60 degrees. Look for rain to begin falling around 9 a.m., and become heavy later in the morning and continue on and off during the day before tapering off by nightfall. Winds will be out of the Northeast between 11 to 14 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday, Oct. 10: Mostly cloudy with more rain and a high temperature around 60 degrees. It will be breezy once again with winds between 15 and 18 miles per hour and gusts up to 33 mph. A half-inch of rainfall is possible.

Friday, Oct. 11: Mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 60s and rain at times during the day. Winds will be 14 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday, Oct. 12: There will be a chance of showers early in the morning, but the rest of the day will be dry under mostly cloudy skies with a high in the mid 60s.

Sunday, Oct. 13: Partly sunny with a high in the mid 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.