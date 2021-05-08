Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Hershey's Recalls Popular Product After Bottles Were Accidentally Filled with Nuts
Weather

Weekend Will Start With Showers, End With Steady Rain; Here's Latest Outlook For Mother's Day

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A computer model projected look at conditions expected at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
An unsettled weather pattern will arrive this weekend. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
The outlook for Mother's Day, Sunday, May 9. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

The weekend won't be a washout, but it will start out with plenty of showers and end with steady rain.

Temperatures will feel more like early April than May, with daytime highs topping out in the 50s across the region on Saturday, May 8.

There will be showers at times throughout the day, starting in the morning. For a computer model projection of mid-morning conditions by the National Weather Service, see the first image above.

Showers will taper off during the overnight hours before daybreak on Mother's Day.

Morning clouds will be followed by clearing and sunshine during the day on Sunday, May 9. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Clouds will increase again starting in the mid-afternoon Sunday, followed by a chance of rain starting at around 2 p.m.

Rain is likely to become steady after 8 p.m. Sunday, with about a quarter-inch of rain possible through around 8 a.m. Monday, May 10.

It will be a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature of around 60 degrees.

Skies will clear overnight, leading to a mostly sunny day Tuesday, May 11 with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.