Weekend Weather Will Be A Spring Exception Before Big Change To Start Workweek

As we inch closer to the start of summer, we'll experience what's been a real oddity this spring.

Namely, a dry weekend.

It will be pleasant and sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 70s before the next round of precipitation arrives at the start of the workweek.

Here's the outlook:

Saturday, June 8: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Winds will be calm and out of the east at less than 10 miles per hour.

Sunday, June 9: Mostly sunny, with a high in the mid 70s. Winds will be between 5 to 8 mph.

Monday, June 10: Mostly cloudy, with a high in the low 70s. There's a 50-50 chance of showers in the morning and afternoon. Showers are likely throughout the evening. Up to a half-inch of precipitation is possible.

Tuesday, June 11: Overnight showers continue through the morning. Skies will gradually clear starting after noontime. The high temperature will be near 75 degrees.

