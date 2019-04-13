Weekend Washout? Powerful Storm System Will Sweep Through Area

A round of rain brought up to a half-inch of precipitation to the area overnight into early Saturday morning, April 13.

While the rest of the day and evening will be rain-free, a more powerful storm system will sweep through the area overnight Sunday, April 14 into Monday, April 15.

After the steady rainfall to start the weekend, the rest of the day Saturday will be cloudy with warm air as the high temperature climbs to around 70 degrees.

It will remain mostly cloudy overnight with the low temperature around 50 degrees.

Clouds remain throughout the day Sunday, which will be a bit cooler with the high temperature at or near 60 degrees.

There is a chance of drizzle or light rain late Sunday morning into the early afternoon.

Then comes the new storm system with showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening through the overnight and new rainfall amounts of up to three-quarters of an inch expected by daybreak. Winds will be between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the early afternoon on Monday, with another half-inch of precipitation expected. The temperature will hold steady at around 60 degrees Monday.

The sun returns Tuesday, April 16 with a high temperature again around 60.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.