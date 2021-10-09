Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Weekend Washout? Here's How Long Unsettled Weather Pattern Will Linger In Region

Joe Lombardi
The unsettled weather pattern arrived on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The unsettled weather pattern arrived on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

An unsettled weather pattern has arrived in the region and will linger through the long Columbus Day weekend.

It won't be a complete washout at all, but the chance for rain and spotty showers will be a daily occurrence for the next three days, according to the National Weather Service. 

Here's what to expect.

Saturday, Oct. 9: Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day and evening. The high temperature will be in the mid 60s and there will be a chance of rain at times.

The chance for light rain will increase overnight.

Sunday, Oct. 10: Rain becomes likely, starting in the mid-morning on another cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

There will be more rain and scattered showers overnight.

Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 11: Light rain will finally taper off in the morning, shortly after daybreak. Skies will become partly sunny, leading to a high temperature that will be more September-like at around 70 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

