Weekend Storm Will Follow Return Of More Seasonable Temperatures

A return to more seasonable temperatures will be followed by a storm system that will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region.

Though it's too early to predict potential accumulation totals, the time frame for the storm is Saturday, Jan. 25 through Sunday, Jan. 26.

Wednesday, Jan. 22 will be sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s with wind-chill values between 20 and 3 degrees.

Milder air arrives for Thursday, Jan. 23, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 40s and wind-chill values between 25 and 35 degrees.

Friday, Jan. 24 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s.

Then comes the chance for a wintry mix and snow as the overnight low falls to at or below the freezing mark in areas north of New York City and Long Island, where mainly rain is expected.

The possibility of snow and a wintry mix will last till around 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by a chance for rain throughout the day and evening.

Saturday's high temperature in the upper 30s inland to the low 40s farthest south under mostly cloudy skies.

There will be another chance for a wintry mix and snow overnight Saturday into Sunday, Jan. 26.

Sunday will be another mostly cloudy day with the high temperatures again in the upper 30s inland to the low 40s farthest south.

There will be a chance for snow mixing with rain from 9 a.m. Sunday through the rest of the morning.

Monday, Jan. 27 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature around 40 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

