North Rockland Daily Voice
Weekend Outlook: Will Mother's Day Plans Be Hampered By Showers?

Joe Lombardi
An unsettled weather pattern will arrive this weekend. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
The outlook for Mother's Day, Sunday, May 9. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

An unsettled weather pattern will arrive to start the weekend, but will rain hamper Mother's Day plans?

It's a bit complicated, and it's not a certainty, but right now, it looks like it will be dry for most of the day on Sunday, May 9, according to the latest outlook from the National Weather Service.

Friday, May 7 will be partly sunny, with a high temperature in the low 60s. Clouds will increase during the day.

Showers will arrive overnight, with the low temperature falling to the mid 40s.

Saturday, May 8 will be cloudy and cool with showers at times. The high temperature will be in the mid 50s.

Showers will taper off during the overnight hours before daybreak on Mother's Day.

Morning clouds will give way to some sunshine during the day on Sunday. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

It should stay dry through the late afternoon Sunday before there's a chance of more showers after 5 p.m. on Mother's Day, and continuing through the evening.

Rain is likely starting at around 11 p.m. Sunday, with about a quarter-inch of rain possible before daybreak on Monday, May 10.

Rain will continue at times Monday morning before tapering off shortly after noontime. It will be mostly cloudy day with a high temperature of around 60 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

