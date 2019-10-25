Weekend Outlook: Here's When Soaking Rain Returns

The first half of the weekend will be dry before a storm system sweeps into the East, bringing soaking rain to the region.

Friday, Oct. 25 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 60s.

It will be mostly sunny and a bit cooler on Saturday, Oct. 26 with a high temperature around 60 degrees.

Rain arrives overnight and will continue throughout the day on Sunday, Oct. 27.

It will be cloudy and breezy with wind out of the southeast at around 10 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 mph.

Up to one inch of precipitation is possible before the rain finally tapers off at around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Skies will gradually clear overnight and Monday, Oct. 28 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.