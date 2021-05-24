Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather Whiplash: Return To Cooler Conditions Will Be Followed By New Spike In Temperatures

Joe Lombardi
Temperatures will be much more seasonable on Monday, May 24.
Temperatures will be much more seasonable on Monday, May 24. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

The workweek has started with a return to cooler conditions following a summerlike weekend marked by hot temperatures.

But it won't be long before things heat up again.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Monday, May 24: The high temperature of about 68 degrees will be about 20 degrees lower than the previous two days, with partly sunny skies.

Tuesday, May 25: It will be another seasonable, dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and a high temperature in the low 70s.

Wednesday, May 26: The high temperature will shoot back up to the upper 80s to around the 90-degree mark on a breezy day. After a partly sunny start, clouds will increase, leading to a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late afternoon through the evening and overnight.

Thursday, May 27: It will remain warm with the high temperature in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Friday, May 28: Temps will fall for the start of the Memorial Day weekend, with Friday's high temperature only around 70 degrees with partly sunny skies. Clouds will increase, with a chance for showers in the late afternoon into the evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

