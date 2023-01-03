Weather Whiplash: Near-Record Warmth, Chance For Sleet, Snow Will Mark Topsy-Turvy Week

The first week of 2023 will be a topsy-turvy one when it comes to the weather with near-record warmth for this time of year followed by the chance for sleet and snow in some spots in the region.

Tuesday, Jan. 3 marks the start of an unsettled weather pattern that will linger through the end of the work week, with rain, showers, and patchy fog at times during that stretch and daytime temperatures topping out in the 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

"A northward bulge in the jet stream across the eastern half of the country will allow warm, Gulf air to billow from the Southeast into the Ohio Valley and Northeast through midweek," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.

There will be near-record warmth on Wednesday, Jan. 4 throughout the Northeast, with temps topping off at around the 60-degree mark. (See the image above.)

It will become noticeably colder overnight Thursday, Jan. 5 into Friday, Jan. 6, leading to a chance for a wintry mix and light snow in areas where the low temperature falls at or below the freezing mark.

The chance for snow and sleet will continue in those areas into around daybreak Friday before the high temperature climbs to around the 40-degree mark during the day.

It will remain cold on Saturday. Jan. 7, but there will be gradual clearing, leading to a mainly sunny day with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.