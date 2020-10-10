Weakened Tropical Storm Delta Will Bring Drenching Rain To Region

A weakened Tropical Storm Delta will bring drenching rain to the region at the tail end of the weekend into the first part of the new week.

The arrival of the system late Sunday night, Oct. 11 will result in cooler temperatures.

Periods of rain will be heavy at times with flooding on streets and poor drainage areas through Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 12.

About 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected.

"Strong westerly winds, in part due to the jet stream, will tear Delta apart and that will leave the non-tropical features to handle the bulk of the rain in the Northeast," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said.

Saturday, Oct. 10 will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high temperature in the mid 70s. The overnight low temperature will be in the mid 50s.

While relative humidity levels will lower to 45 to 55 percent this afternoon, breezy conditions, previously dry weather, and low fuel moisture will combine to aid in fire spread should ignition occur, the National Weather Service said in a Special Weather Statement released Saturday morning.

Wind gusts on Saturday will range between 20 and 30 miles per hour, with 30 to 35 miles per hour at times along the coast.

Sunday will be partly sunny and cooler with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

There will be showers overnight before steady rain arrives on Monday, which will be a raw day with the high temperature in the mid to upper 50s. (See third image above.)

Precipitation continues into Tuesday, Oct. 12, which will be mostly cloudy and warmer and the high temperature in the upper 70s.

For a look at the latest projected track for Delta, released Saturday morning by the National Hurricane Center, see the first image above.

