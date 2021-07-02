Unsettled Weather Pattern Will Continue Into July 4th Weekend: How Long Will It Last?

An unsettled weather pattern that has brought rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the July 4th weekend.

It won't be a complete washout at all, but the chance for spotty storms and showers will be a daily occurrence throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. But there is good news at the tail-end of the long weekend as conditions will gradually improve.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Friday, July 2: It will be cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature in the mid 70s. There will be showers at times throughout the morning, with thunderstorms becoming possible starting in the early afternoon and continuing through the evening. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Up to around a half-inch of new rainfall is possible.

Saturday, July 3: Conditions will be nearly identical to Friday, except it will be a bit cooler temperature-wise with a high in the upper 60s. There will be morning showers that will linger at times throughout the day. Isolated thunderstorms are possible during the day before becoming likely overnight.

Sunday, July 4: While the chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue on Independence Day, it should be mostly sunny for much of the day, with comfortable temperatures in the mid 70s and calm winds. The chance for showers and storms will mainly be from the late afternoon to the middle of the evening. Skies will gradually clear overnight.

Monday, July 5: The official observance of July 4th is looking like a perfect day for BBQs and going to the beach. It will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 80 degrees.

Tuesday, July 6: Temperatures will climb to around the 90-degree mark under mostly sunny skies.



