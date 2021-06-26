Unsettled Weather Pattern Will Bring Scattered Thunderstorms, Increase In Heat

The arrival of an unsettled weather pattern with isolated thunderstorms and showers will be accompanied by an increase in heat and humidity.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Saturday, June 26: Despite more clouds than sun, it will remain dry for most of the day into the evening. The high temperature will be in the low 80s, but high humidity will make it feel warmer. Keep an eye out for widely scattered afternoon showers with the possibility of a pop-up storm.

Sunday, June 27: It will be warm and breezy with a high temperature in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south at speeds of around eight to 10 miles per hour with gusts up to 20 mph. There will be a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Monday, June 28: The temperature will climb into the 90s as skies become mostly sunny. Afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms will again be possible.

Tuesday, June 29: Clouds will increase, but it will remain hot, with a high temperature in the low 90s.

Wednesday, June 30: It will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 90s with showers and thunderstorms possible starting in the mid-afternoon and continuing through late in the evening.

