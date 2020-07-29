Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Tropical System With Uncertain Long-Range Track Nears US Coast

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the timing and projected path of the storm. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at the timing and projected path of the storm. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A system in the Atlantic expected to become a tropical storm is approaching the United States coast.

The system is about 385 miles east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning, July 29, the National Hurricane Center. It has winds of 45 mph.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Isaias, making it the earliest storm to begin with an "I" on record. The previous record was set on Aug. 7, 2005.

The first hurricane of the 2020 season, Hannah, became the earliest storm with an "H" name by nearly two weeks.

Florida is now in the forecast cone, but the long-range track, including its possible impact on the Northeast, is unclear as the system now lacks a well-defined center.

For a look at the current projected timing and path of the system, see the two images above.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.