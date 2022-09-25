Tropical Storm Ian Strengthening Rapidly On Track To Hit US As Major Hurricane: Latest Timing

Tropical Storm Ian is rapidly gaining strength and is projected to become a Category 4 storm before making a direct hit on the United States according to the latest forecast models.

Ian, the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, is expected to strengthen to hurricane status and move north through Florida in the middle of this week.

"In just a few days, Ian is likely to be a dangerous major hurricane," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

It's located about 300 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman, as of early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, with maximum sustained winds of about 50 miles per hour and higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said.

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is predicted to pass well southwest of Jamaica on Sunday, and pass near or west of the Cayman Islands early Monday, Sept. 26.

Ian will then move near or over western Cuba Monday night and early Tuesday, Sept. 27 and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday

The eye of Ian is expected to approach Florida's southwest coast on Wednesday, Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.

The projected timing and track for Ian through Sunday, Oct. 2 is shown in the second image above.

The newly released National Hurricane Center projected track is shown in the third image above.

Projected rainfall amounts for Ian are shown in the fourth image above.

Projected wind speeds for Ian are shown in the fifth image above.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

