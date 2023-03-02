Track Shifts For Winter Storm Taking Aim On Northeast: New Projected Snowfall Totals

The projected track has shifted for a new winter storm headed for the Northeast as an unsettled weather pattern arrives in the area.

The current projected time frame for possible snowfall is from Friday evening, March 3 into Saturday, March 4, the National Weather Service says.

Precipitation is expected to start as rainfall Friday afternoon, before changing over to a wintry mix and snow, especially in areas farther north and inland. Areas near the coast could see heavy rainfall, coastal flooding, and strong winds with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

The highest snowfall totals will be farther north and inland, mainly north of the I-84 corridor, where more than 6 inches of accumulation is possible in northern New York and New England, where heavy snow is expected starting Friday night.

Newly updated projections are shown in the first image above from AccuWeather.com:

1 to 3 inches is possible in areas shown in light blue

3 to 6 inches in areas in Columbia blue,

6 to 12 inches in areas in blue.

12 to 18 inches in areas in dark blue.

With a slight northerly shift in the projected track of the system, New York City and Long Island are now expected to see all rain for the duration of the storm. (Click on the second image above.)

Thursday, March 2 started off with scattered rain and showers, but skies will then gradually clear and become partly cloudy on a day when the temperature will climb into the low 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

