Tornado Touchdowns Confirmed In Region

Joe Lombardi
In Norfolk, located in northwestern Connecticut near the Massachusetts border, damage was severe.
Tornado touchdowns were confirmed in both Connecticut and western Massachusetts during severe storm activity in the region on Sunday night, Aug. 2.

A tornado touchdown was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Litchfield County Sunday night between Sharon and Lime Rock Park, where residents in the northwest corner of Connecticut saw substantial storm damage.

A Tornado Watch was in effect for most of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts with those watches upgraded to warnings in some areas, including Litchfield County, where a touchdown was confirmed in the northwest corner of Connecticut.

In Norfolk, Connecticut, near the Massachusetts border, damage to some homes and property was substantial (see images above.)

In Sharon, the town’s garden center sustained severe storm damage.

A tornado was spotted over Blandford, a rural part of Western Massachusetts at 7:26 p.m., Sunday. For more on that twister, click here.

