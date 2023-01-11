Timing Shifts For Major Storm Packed With Heavy Rain, Strong Winds, Sleet, Snow

The projected timing for a significant storm bringing a mix of heavy rain, strong winds, sleet, and snow has changed.

The system is now expected to arrive in this region earlier than had been earlier predicted, on Thursday morning, Jan. 12, before continuing through the afternoon and intensifying Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Mainly rain (shown in green in the first image above from AccuWeather.com) is expected with a wintry mix possible farther inland (pink) and snow in some parts of northern New York and New England (blue).

Northern New York and New England could see up to 6 inches of snowfall. (Click on the second image above for snowfall projections.)

In advance of the storm, Wednesday, Jan. 11 will be mainly cloudy, with a temperature of around 40 degrees.

The first precipitation from the system is now possible in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning, with snow possible where the overnight low falls to at or below the freezing mark.

Rain will become likely around midday Thursday on a day in which the high temperature will rise to around the 50-degree mark.

The height of the storm is expected to be Thursday night, with heavy rain at times and wind gusts as high as between 30 and 35 miles per hour.

There could be more rain on Friday morning, Jan. 13 on a mostly cloudy day in which the temperature will fall during the afternoon into the mid 40s with strong winds, including gusts up to around 25 mph.

The current outlook for Saturday, Jan. 14 calls for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s.

