Time Frame Changes For First Potential Snowstorm Of New Year

The first potential snowstorm of the new year is now projected to arrive and exit a bit later than earlier projected.

The time frame for the storm had been late Friday night, Jan. 17 through the overnight and into Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18.

The new time frame now has the storm arriving early in the afternoon on Saturday, mainly after 1 p.m., then changing over to a combination of rain and snow and all rain at times in the evening and overnight, the National Weather Service said.

More snow is expected at times on Sunday, Jan. 19, according to the weather service, which rates the likelihood for snow as 80 percent on Saturday and 60 percent on Sunday.

"The weekend storm may bring the most substantial wintry precipitation of the season so far for parts of the Northeast, including the I-95 corridor," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Eric Leister said.

Colder temperatures will be in place as the storm moves toward the area Saturday morning, with the high temperature in the low to mid 30s on Saturday.

Skies will become partly cloudy on Sunday night, leading to a sunny but cold day on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 20. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 20s.

It's still too early to predict possible snowfall accumulations as there remains uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for the latest updates.

