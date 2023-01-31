These Areas Could See Light Snow Accumulation Overnight

A new round of light snowfall is possible in parts of the region overnight Tuesday, Jan. 31 into early Wednesday morning, Feb. 1.

A few tenths of an inch of snow is possible in areas shown in the image above, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature on Wednesday will hover right around the freezing mark with mostly sunny skies.

It will be continued cold on Thursday, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s.

A dangerously cold air mass is expected to settle over the region Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4.

"Wind-chill values during this time may fall to as low as 10 to 20 below zero for coastal locations, and 30 below in the interior, according to the weather service," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued Tuesday morning.

