There Are Two Tropical Storms In Atlantic: Here's Where Josephine, Newly Named Kyle Are Headed

There are now two tropical storms n the Atlantic Ocean, and they're heading in different directions.

The National Hurricane Center announced on Thursday, Aug. 13 that it upgraded Tropical Depression Eleven to Tropical Storm Josephine.

On Friday, Aug. 14, Kyle became the 11th named tropical system of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Unlike Josephine, it is well offshore and poses no threat to the East Coast.

Josephine's center as of Saturday morning, Aug. 15, is located over the Atlantic Ocean about 310 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, the area where the northeastern Caribbean Sea meets the western Atlantic Ocean.

It's moving toward the west-northwest at about 15 miles per hour, with that general motion expected to continue for the next day or two followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week, the National Hurricane Center said.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts.

Tropical-storm-force winds are extending up to 80 miles from the center.

.Josephine is expected to cause storm-total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches over portions of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Isolated minor flooding is possible in Puerto Rico through Monday, Aug. 17.

Kyle is just to the south of the area and will continue to move offshore over the next several days.

For a look at Josephine's projected five-day track, see the first image above.

For a look at Kyle's projected track, see the second image above.

Josephine became the earliest appearance of the "J' storm since the satellite era began in 1966. The previous record was held by Tropical Storm Jose on Aug. 22, 2005.

Hurricane turned Tropical Storm Isaias (pronounced "ees-ah-EE-ahs") became the earliest storm to begin with an "I" on record. The previous record was set on Aug. 7, 2005.

The first hurricane of the 2020 season, Hannah, became the earliest storm with an "H" name by nearly two weeks.

