The Heat Is On: Here's How Hot It's Going To Get Friday Through Sunday

Here comes the hottest stretch this summer, and the first heat wave of 2019.

Extreme heat and humidity starting on Friday, July 19 will last through the weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from noon Friday until 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

Friday's high temperature will be right around 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The heat index (the combination of heat and humidity) will make it feel like it's around 101 degrees. (See second image above for the predicted highs from throughout the region.)

An Air Quality Alert is in effect from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday.

Saturday, July 20 will be even hotter, with a high temperature around 95 degrees and plenty of sunshine. The heat index will rise to a high of 107 degrees. (See third image above.)

Sunday, July 21 will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high temperature around 97 degrees and a heat index around 102. (See fourth image above.)

A storm system that will move through Sunday afternoon and evening will bring some relief from the heat.

Monday, July 22 will be mostly cloudy and not as hot with the high temperature around 85 degrees with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day and at night.

