Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

The Heat Is On: Here's How Hot It's Going To Get Friday Through Sunday

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from noon Friday, July 19 until Sunday night, July 21. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at projected maximum heat index temperatures for Friday, July 19. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at projected maximum heat index temperatures for Saturday, July 20. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at projected maximum heat index temperatures for Sunday, July 21. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Here comes the hottest stretch this summer, and the first heat wave of 2019.

Extreme heat and humidity starting on Friday, July 19 will last through the weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from noon Friday until 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

Friday's high temperature will be right around 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The heat index (the combination of heat and humidity) will make it feel like it's around 101 degrees. (See second image above for the predicted highs from throughout the region.)

An Air Quality Alert is in effect from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday.

Saturday, July 20 will be even hotter, with a high temperature around 95 degrees and plenty of sunshine. The heat index will rise to a high of 107 degrees. (See third image above.)

Sunday, July 21 will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high temperature around 97 degrees and a heat index around 102. (See fourth image above.)

A storm system that will move through Sunday afternoon and evening will bring some relief from the heat.

Monday, July 22 will be mostly cloudy and not as hot with the high temperature around 85 degrees with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day and at night.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.