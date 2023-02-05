Temperature Turnaround Starts After Dangerous Blast Of Arctic Air: Here's What's Coming

Get set for a big turnaround in temperatures after dangerous wind chills that broke records in parts of the Northeast.

The rebound in temps will start on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature climbing to the low to mid 40s from the mid 20s in the morning. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Monday, Feb. 6 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature will remain in the mid 40s on Tuesday, Feb. 7 before the mercury could climb to as high as the low 50s on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

It could be a preview of what to expect despite Punxatawney Phil's Groundhog Day prediction of six weeks of wintry weather.

"There is every indication that the month of February as a whole will be above average in the East," according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

