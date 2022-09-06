Super Soaker: Slow-Moving Storm System Brings Drenching Downpours, Flooding To Region

Labor Day marked the unofficial end of summer.

It also led to the much-awaited easing of severe drought conditions in much of the region as drenching downpours moved through the region during the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours.

And it's not over yet, with plenty more rainfall falling on Tuesday, Sept. 6 as a slow-moving storm system barrels through from the west to the east.

Downpours are expected at times through the early evening, before tapering off to showers after nightfall.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected across much of the area, with locally higher amounts, the National Weather Service said.

For much of the region, it's just been too much rain in too little time.

Areas in dark green in the first image above from AccuWeather.com have the highest risk of flash flooding through Tuesday evening, Sept. 6.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Tuesday morning. "Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas."

Tuesday will be cooler with a high temperature in the low 70s.

Wednesday, Sept. 7 will be mostly cloudy and blustery, with a high temperature in the low 70s, and a chance of showers. Wind speed will be around 10 miles per hour with gusts up to 20 mph.

Thursday, Sept. 8 will be sunny and pleasant with a high temperature in the upper 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.