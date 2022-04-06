Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice

Super Soaker: Here's When To Expect Heaviest Rainfall During Stormy Stretch

Joe Lombardi
Rounds of rainfall have arrived in the region on Wednesday, April 6.
An unsettled weather pattern has arrived in the region, with rounds of heavy rain at times over the next two days. 

Wednesday, April 6 has started off with steady rain but won't be a complete washout. 

Rain will continue throughout the morning before there will be a break from the precipitation in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. That will be followed by scattered showers Wednesday night.

Temperature-wise, Wednesday and Thursday, April 7 will be raw, with a high temperature in the low 50s both days.

Thursday will be a washout with rain at times throughout the day and evening. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible.

More on-and-off showers will fall through the overnight hours.

There will finally be some peeks of sun on Friday, April 8, which will be partly sunny with a high temperature of around 60 degrees. There will be a slight chance of morning showers.

Look for more of the same on Saturday, April 9, with partly sunny skies, a high in the upper 50s, and a chance for more showers, especially in the morning.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

