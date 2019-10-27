Super Soaker: Here's How Much Rainfall To Expect On Wet, Windy Day

The remnants of Post Tropical Cyclone Olga will bring soaking rain, scattered storms, strong winds and possible flooding to the region.

Precipitation from the system arrived overnight and will continue throughout the day.

Rain will be heavy at times with strong winds out of the southeast at around 10 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 mph. Thunderstorms are possible after noontime Sunday.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

A total of 1.5 to 2 inches of precipitation is possible before the rain finally tapers off at around 8 p.m. Sunday. (See second image above.)

The heaviest rain is expected mid-morning Sunday into Sunday afternoon.

Skies will gradually clear overnight and Monday, Oct. 28 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Tuesday, Oct. 29 will be cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 60s and drizzle at times.

