Super Soaker: Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Will Sweep Through Area

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
A look at widespread soaking rainfall moving west to east. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at the wet weather pattern on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A slow-moving cold front will bring scattered showers followed by widespread soaking rainfall with strong wind gusts to the region.

There will be morning showers with patchy fog on Tuesday, Sept. 29, with heavy rainfall arriving late in the afternoon and continuing in the evening on a mostly cloudy day with the high temperature in the low 70s.

Rain chances will increase from west to east during the day through the evening when strong wind gusts near 30 miles per hour are expected.

Localized urban and poor drainage flooding are also possible, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Tuesday morning.

Expect a messy morning commute Wednesday, Sept. 30 with rain and showers continuing at times through the early afternoon on a day in which the temperature will hold steady at around 70 degrees. 

Totals of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall are expected for most areas through Wednesday.

Possible morning showers Thursday, Oct. 1: will be followed by afternoon clearing and mostly sunny skies. The high temperature will be around 70 degrees.

It will be mostly sunny and cooler Friday, Oct. 2, with the high temperature in the mid 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

