Super Bowl Sunday Storm Will Be Followed By Big Change: Here's When Snow Will Arrive

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Joe Lombardi
Read More Stories
A look at anticipated arrival times for snowfall from the storm. A look at anticipated arrival times for snowfall from the storm.
A look at anticipated arrival times for snowfall from the storm. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at projected snowfall totals for the Super Bowl Sunday storm. A look at projected snowfall totals for the Super Bowl Sunday storm.
A look at projected snowfall totals for the Super Bowl Sunday storm. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A new winter storm that will bring accumulating snow to parts of the region will lead to a big change in the weather pattern.

For look at anticipated arrival times for snowfall from the storm on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, click on the first image above.

Areas in light blue in the first image above are expected to see between 1 to 3 inches of snowfall on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, according to AccuWeather.com. Some areas farthest south (in darker blue), could see 3 to 6 inches. (Click on the second image above.)

The storm system is expected to arrive from south to north starting after midnight on Sunday. with snow becoming likely before daybreak and continuing through late in the morning Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm's arrival will be marked by the big change in the form of a dramatic drop in temperatures. 

Sunday's high temperature will struggle to reach the freezing mark with wind-chill values between 20 and 25 degrees.

The overnight low temperature Sunday night into Monday morning, Feb. 14 will fall to the mid teens with wind-chill values in the single digits.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cold, with a high temperature in the mid 20s, and Valentine's Day evening will be clear and cold, with the overnight low falling into the teens.

There's still uncertainty surrounding the potential strength and track of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

