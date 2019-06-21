Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Summer Starts With Big Change In Weather Pattern

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The stormy weather will be moving out during the morning on Friday and skies will clear by the early afternoon.
The stormy weather will be moving out during the morning on Friday and skies will clear by the early afternoon. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Showers will linger during the morning following the latest storm system to move through the area, but it won't be long before a big change in the weather pattern coincides with the first day of summer.

After those morning showers, accompanied by patchy fog before 9 a.m. on Friday, June 21, especially across eastern parts of the region, the weather will improve by the afternoon. It will gradually become mostly sunny, with the high temperature in the mid 70s on the June Solstice, which is the longest day of the year.

A northwest wind, which will be a bit gusty at times, will lead to a drop in humidity, leading to a pleasant weekend.

Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 will be bright, sunny days with a high temperature in the low 80s both days.

The stretch of sun will extend into the start of the workweek on Monday, June 24, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature again in the low 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.