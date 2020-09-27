Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Summer-Like Sunday Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the weather pattern for this week shows warm than average temperatures in the Northeast.
A look at the weather pattern for this week shows warm than average temperatures in the Northeast. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

It may be the start of the first full week of fall, but there will be a summery feel in the air before a big change in the weather pattern comes.

After a stretch of dry weather, there will be a chance for rain or showers each day for the next several days while temperatures remain above average.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Sunday, Sept. 27: Warmer with high humidity and the high temperature in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday, Sept. 28: Mostly cloudy with the high temperature again in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a chance for showers, mainly in the evening, which will be accompanied by patch fog.

Tuesday, Sept. 29: The stormiest day of the week will start out mostly cloudy with a chance of morning showers. Heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms will arrive after noontime on a day in which the high temperature will be in the mid 70s. Storm activity will end by late afternoon, but there will be scattered showers through the evening.

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Shower activity will continue through around noontime on another mostly cloudy day with the high temperature in the low 70s. After a break in precipitation, look for more showers in the evening and overnight.

Thursday, Oct. 1: Morning showers will be followed by afternoon clearing and mostly sunny skies. The high temperature will be around 70 degrees.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.