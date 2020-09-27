Summer-Like Sunday Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern

It may be the start of the first full week of fall, but there will be a summery feel in the air before a big change in the weather pattern comes.

After a stretch of dry weather, there will be a chance for rain or showers each day for the next several days while temperatures remain above average.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Sunday, Sept. 27: Warmer with high humidity and the high temperature in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday, Sept. 28: Mostly cloudy with the high temperature again in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a chance for showers, mainly in the evening, which will be accompanied by patch fog.

Tuesday, Sept. 29: The stormiest day of the week will start out mostly cloudy with a chance of morning showers. Heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms will arrive after noontime on a day in which the high temperature will be in the mid 70s. Storm activity will end by late afternoon, but there will be scattered showers through the evening.

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Shower activity will continue through around noontime on another mostly cloudy day with the high temperature in the low 70s. After a break in precipitation, look for more showers in the evening and overnight.

Thursday, Oct. 1: Morning showers will be followed by afternoon clearing and mostly sunny skies. The high temperature will be around 70 degrees.

