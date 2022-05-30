Summer-Like Stretch Will Be Followed By New Round Of Storms, Shift In Temperatures

A summer-like surge of warm air will be followed by a new round of showers and thunderstorms that will lead to another shift in temperatures.

Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be even warmer on Tuesday, May 31, with the high expected to hit the 90-degree mark in most areas.

"While it will be hot for many folks by Monday, any record-challenging heat holds off until Tuesday when the core of the warmth shifts overhead," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.

An unsettled stretch starts on Wednesday, June 1, which will start off partly sunny with more seasonable temperatures, with the high in the upper 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected starting in the mid-afternoon Wednesday and continuing through the evening.

Thursday, June 2 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 70s and a chance for afternoon and evening showers.

Friday, June 3 will be partly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 70s and the chance for showers.

The weekend is expected to get off to a sunny start on Saturday, June 4 with comfortable temperatures.

