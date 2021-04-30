Strong Wind Gusts Up To 55 MPH Could Cause Power Outages

The rain has moved out but dangerous winds have rolled in with strong gusts that could cause power outages.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from late Friday morning, April 30 until early Saturday morning, May 1.

Sustained winds of between 25 to 35 miles per hour are expected through the day, with gusts up to 55 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the weather service said in a statement released early Friday. "Scattered trees and tree limbs could be blown down with power outages possible.

"Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects."

After a cloudy start, it will become partly sunny in the afternoon Friday with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

The first day of the month of May will be pleasant on Saturday, with sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the Northwest and remain strong with speeds around 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday, May 2 will be partly sunny and warmer with a high temperature in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be calmer.

