Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Strong To Severe Storms With Damaging Wind Gusts Possible In Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at areas (in darker green) where the strongest thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday, July 6.
A look at areas (in darker green) where the strongest thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday, July 6. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A surge in temperatures will be accompanied by a system that could bring strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds to the region.

The time frame for storm activity is late Tuesday afternoon to late Tuesday evening, July 6.

The primary threat from the potential storms is damaging winds, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Tuesday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire region starting around midday Tuesday and lasting until Wednesday evening, July 7. There will be a mix of sun and clouds during the day with a high temperature around 90 degrees, and heat indices (the combination of the heat and humidity) in the upper 90s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.