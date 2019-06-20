Strong To Severe Storms, Soaking Rain Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern For Weekend

This week's stormy stretch of weather is about to come to an end, but not before a system with strong to severe thunderstorms and soaking rain will bring about a big change in the weather pattern.

Thursday, June 20 started out with dense fog, limiting visibility to a quarter-mile or less at times during the morning commute. It will dissipate at around 9 a.m. on a cloudy day with the high temperature in the mid 70s.

Thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the evening could produce strong wind gusts and localized flash flooding, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Thursday morning.

As far as rainfall amounts, anywhere from about a third of an inch (in eastern Long Island) to one inch (in Orange County) is forecast through the end of the workweek. (See second image above.) Locally higher amounts are possible.

Friday, June 21 will start out with some scattered morning showers before the big change in the weather pattern comes. Skies will clear by noontime and it will be a partly sunny day with a high in the mid to upper 70s.

Then, get set to enjoy a pleasant weekend.

Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 will both be bright, sunny days with a high temperature in the upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday.

