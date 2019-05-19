Strong Thunderstorms With Damaging Winds, Even Hail Could Sweep Through Area On Warm, Humid Day

A round of strong thunderstorms could sweep through parts of the area on a warm and muggy day on Sunday, May 19.

It will be partly sunny with a high in the low to mid 70s and an increase in humidity during the day.

The storm system will arrive in the tristate area late Sunday afternoon, with strong thunderstorms possible late Sunday afternoon and evening, especially in areas north and west of New York City.

Some of the storms Sunday evening could bring heavy rain, damaging winds and even hail before the system winds down overnight. The chance of showers, and more storms, lasts until 2 a.m. Monday, May 20. Up to a quarter-inch of rainfall is possible with higher amounts possible from thunderstorms.

Monday will be partly sunny and even warmer with a high in the low 80s. There's a chance of a new round of thunderstorms, along with showers, after 2 p.m. and continuing until around 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 21 will be sunny and not as warm with a high temperature in the upper 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.