Strong Storm System Will Bring Soaking Rain Before Ending With Snow

Following a mostly sunny and dry weekend, a new storm system will bring rain, possible flooding and end with some snow in much of the region.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Saturday, Dec. 7: It will be sunny and continued cold, with a high temperature in the mid 30s to around 40 degrees. Wind will be out of the northwest between 8 and 14 miles per hour, making the wind-chill factor between 25 and 30 degrees. The overnight low temperature will be in the mid to low 20s.

Sunday, Dec. 8: Sunny, with a high temperature around 40 degrees. Wind-chill values will be between 20 and 30. Rain and showers will arrive overnight. Some areas north of I-84 could see a wintry mix when the precipitation starts, but temperatures will rise and be above freezing toward daybreak.

Monday, Dec. 9: Rain will be heavy at times throughout the day. It will be warmer, with a high temperature around 50 degrees. Rain will continue overnight with the temperature holding steading in the 50s. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall is possible, with locally heavier amounts and flooding possible.

Tuesday, Dec. 10: There will be showers throughout the day and night on a cloudy day with a high temperature in the low 50s. Areas farther north will see snow showers at times in the evening. As the overnight low falls to right around the freezing mark, the entire region could see a mix of snow and rain before daybreak.

Wednesday, Dec. 11: The drop in temperatures will continue during the day with the high temperature only in the mid 30s. There is a 50-50 chance for some snow during the day before the storm system pushes out late in the afternoon. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with the low temperature falling to the low 20s.

