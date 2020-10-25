Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather

Stretch Of Unsettled Weather Coming, Followed By Halloween Blue Moon, Time To Fall Back

Joe Lombardi
A look at the weather pattern for early this week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Clouds will thicken during the day Sunday, Oct. 25, with showers well south of the region. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

The passage of a cold front has led to dry weather and a dramatic drop in temperatures, making it feel like fall again.

Sunday, Oct. 25 will feel like fall again. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of afternoon showers. The high temperature will only be around 50 degrees.

Rain becomes likely at night, mainly after 10 p.m., followed by showers later on overnight.

There will be more spotty showers at times on Monday, Oct. 26, which will be cloudy with the. high temperature in the upper 50s.

The unsettled pattern will continue each day through Friday, Oct. 30, with cloudy skies, a chance of showers and a high temperature in the mid 50s each day.

Halloween Blue Moon, Fall Back

The week will end on Oct. 31 with Halloween, which this year falls on a Saturday, and for just the first time since World War II, a Halloween blue moon will be visible to the entire world.

According to the long-range forecast, the string of showery days will finally end Saturday, with sunny skies and a high in the low 50s.

After that, it will be time to "Fall Back" and set clocks back an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 as Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, nears.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

