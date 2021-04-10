Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
Weather

Stormy Weather Pattern Set To Arrive In Region: Here's How Long It Will Last

Joe Lombardi
Showers will be advancing Saturday, April 10 into Sunday, April 11 from west to east. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
It will be rainy and cooler on Sunday, April 11. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A stretch of springlike temperatures with plenty of sun to go along with dry conditions will give way to a stormy weather pattern with raw temperatures.

Precipitation will move from west to east overnight Saturday, April 10 into Sunday, April 11 with patchy drizzle after midnight as the slow-moving storm system arrives. (See the first image above.)

Morning fog Sunday will be followed by showers starting in the mid-morning and continuing throughout the day and evening. (See the second image above.)

Sunday's high temperature will be in the mid to upper 50s.

There will be a chance for thunderstorms starting around 9 p.m. Sunday and continuing through the overnight into Monday, April 12.

Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected throughout the day Sunday.

Showers are likely Monday and it will be a bit cooler, with the high temperature in the low 50s.

The dreary weather will continue on Tuesday, April 13, and Wednesday, April 14 with more showers expected.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

