Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Stormy Stretch: Unsettled Pattern Will Last Days; Here's When To Expect Severe Weather

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the stormy stretch forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 6 through Thursday, Aug. 8.
A look at the stormy stretch forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 6 through Thursday, Aug. 8. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Get set for an unsettled stretch of weather with the chance of some showers or thunderstorms at almost any time over the next few days.

An increase in humidity on Tuesday, Aug. 6 will lead to conditions conducive for storms. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 2 p.m. on a cloudy day with a high in the mid 80s.

Wednesday, Aug. 7 will be the stormiest day of the week with some of those storms being severe, with the main threat being gusty winds. Drenching rain, thunder, frequent lightning and local flash flooding are also expected.

Isolated storm activity will begin around noon Wednesday on a day in which the high temperature will be in the mid 80s. Storms will become more widespread in the late afternoon and through the evening.

Up to a half-inch of rainfall is possible during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

There's a chance for more storms on Thursday, Aug. 8, which will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s.

The stormy stretch ends on Friday, Aug. 9, which will be sunny with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.