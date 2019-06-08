Stormy Stretch: Unsettled Pattern Will Last Days; Here's When To Expect Severe Weather

Get set for an unsettled stretch of weather with the chance of some showers or thunderstorms at almost any time over the next few days.

An increase in humidity on Tuesday, Aug. 6 will lead to conditions conducive for storms. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 2 p.m. on a cloudy day with a high in the mid 80s.

Wednesday, Aug. 7 will be the stormiest day of the week with some of those storms being severe, with the main threat being gusty winds. Drenching rain, thunder, frequent lightning and local flash flooding are also expected.

Isolated storm activity will begin around noon Wednesday on a day in which the high temperature will be in the mid 80s. Storms will become more widespread in the late afternoon and through the evening.

Up to a half-inch of rainfall is possible during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

There's a chance for more storms on Thursday, Aug. 8, which will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s.

The stormy stretch ends on Friday, Aug. 9, which will be sunny with a high temperature in the low 80s.

