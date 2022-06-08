Stormy Stretch Arrives With Separate Rounds Of Thunderstorms: Here's Latest

Get set for multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the region.

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning, June 8, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers and storms will taper off by late Wednesday morning, followed by gradual clearing.

Wednesday's high temperature will be in the upper 70s.

Precipitation is expected to return overnight with a new round of scattered thunderstorms and showers and continue into Thursday morning, June 9, with flash flooding possible in the areas shown in the image above.

That will be followed by gradual clearing, leading to partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the mid 70s on Thursday. Sprinkles will be possible at times during the day.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, June 10, with a high temperature in the mid 70s before more unsettled weather returns for the weekend.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.